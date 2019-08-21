Insecurity: Ortom Suspends Three Traditional Rulers

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has suspended two third-class chiefs and a district head for their roles in the protracted crisis between Shitile and Ikyurav, which led to the killing of nine persons.

Those suspended are Chief Tivlumun Ubugh, Mue Ter Chongo, Chief Ayoleve Orgunga, Mue Ter Ipusu and Chief Luke Atomigba, the district head of Mbachar.

The affected traditional rulers are to face a panel to be constituted by the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse to investigate them and determine the appropriate sanctions.

According to the statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, the suspension of the chiefs followed the recommendation of the State Security Council at the meeting held in Makurdi on Monday.

The governor said that the traditional rulers had neglected their duties and exhibited a nonchalant attitude towards attempts at resolving the crisis.

Ortom said instead of the chiefs to work towards ensuring peace, they had rather fueled the crisis based on vested interests, thereby contravening the code of conduct enshrined in the Local Government and Chieftaincy laws of the State.

According to the Governor, the council directed that all the district heads from Sankera area who declined an invitation to attend security meeting with the first-class chief in the zone, Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa will be sanctioned.

The governor also said that the council advised the Tor Sankera to be a father to all his subjects and ensure that peace reign in his domain.

Ortom said that security operatives were directed to ensure that criminals responsible for the crisis in the area were apprehended and made to face appropriate sanctions.

The governor advised people of the area to go about their normal business and to report to security agents any suspicious elements, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari had given marching orders to security agents to tackle banditry in the

country.