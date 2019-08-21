Gunmen Attack Nasarawa Dep Gov’s Convoy, Kill Three Policemen

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Gunmen suspected armed robbers yesterday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6p.m.

A source who was in the convoy told THISDAY that they were heading to Abuja for the swearing-in of ministers scheduled to take place today.

“When the escort commander was informed that there were suspected gunmen on the road, he stopped the convoy and took two other Mobile Police officers with him alongside the civilian driver to fend off the gunmen and open the road.

“Upon hearing gunshots from an oncoming Hilux van, the gunmen took cover and ambushed the police officers and the driver killing all four.

“The rifles of the officers were also taken away, leaving behind only a magazine,” the source explained.

As at the time of filing this report, THISDAY gathered that the corpses of the slain policemen and their driver were deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Usman Samaila, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Samaila however did not give details, saying the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, had led a team of officers to the scene to assess the situation.

“As I speak with you now, the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations and other high ranking officers of the command have gone to the scene of the incident,” Samaila said.

Meanwhile, one of those in the convoy, said the armed robbers opened fire on the convoy before fleeing.

According to him, three policemen and a driver were shot and killed by the armed robbers and their corpses have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia.

The deputy governor was unhurt but at the hospital.