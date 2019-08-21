Efekoha: CIIN Ready to Set New Standards for Insurance

The President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN), Mr Eddie Efekoha, has said with its attainment of 60 years this year, the institute was ready to embrace the task of setting new standards and identifying new international benchmarks in propagating insurance in Nigeria.

Efekoha, said CIIN has lined up schedule of activities to acknowledge its contribution to the development of manpower in the country in the past 60 years.

Speaking to journalists at a media parley held to herald the CIIN 60th anniversary celebration, Efekoha, said the anniversary celebration, provided all stakeholders of the institute and the insurance industry, an opportunity to reflect on the history of the institute and equally embrace its relevance in the insurance sector and the Nigerian economy.

He lauded the institute’s commitment to its duty as the rallying point for insurance professionals in Nigeria, while acknowledging the role of the founding fathers.

“The institute has come a long way from its early days where it was a tenant at St. Peters House in Marina. This can be traced to the vision and efforts of Past presidents before me and the commitment of all insurance stakeholders.

“I continue to remain grateful to them for the work they have done and it is important that we build on their efforts for the growth to be continuous.

“Now, we are saddled with the task of setting new standards and identifying new international benchmarks in our task of propagating insurance and ensuring the institute remains relevant to industry stakeholders nationally and internationally,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director General of the institute, Mr. Richard Borokini, said the institute’s commitment to manpower development had not wavered over the years.

“We are consistently looking to expand the scope and quality of service through innovation in order to deliver real and added value to members of the institute. “We are passionate about providing qualitative insurance education to all members of the institute just as we are also proud of the professionals we make of them.”

According to the CIIN Director General, the anniversary celebration, witnessed series of activities with Jumat at the Lagos State Central Mosque Alausa followed by the CIIN family Picnic at the Eleko beach. The celebrations also witnessed Charity visits to selected charity homes and a symposium at the Muson center with the theme, “The Nigerian State and values: Need for Alignment.”

Church Service was also held at the All Saints Anglican Church Lagos, while the week-long schedule of activities came to a climax with a Gala Night and the launch of the institute’s compendium