Edo Governor visits immediate family of late chief Oyuki Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has visited members of the immediate family of late Chief Oyuki Obaseki tocondole with them over the demise of the former Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League.

The governor, who called at the Benin residence of late Chief Osayuki Obaseki on Igiebor Street, off Ekehuan Road, was accompanied by members of the state executive council.

Those with the governor during the visit included the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele; Commissioner for Minerals, Oil & Gas, Hon. Joseph Ikpea; Commissioner for Cooperatives and Wealth Creation, Hon. Felix Akhabue; Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Damian Lawani; and Commissioner for Social Development, Hon. Marie Edeko, among others.

In an earlier statement by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Governor Obaseki described Chief Oyuki’s passing as a personal loss to him.

Osagie quoted the governor as saying: “This is a personal loss to me. He was a very generous leader who took delight in sharing his knowledge and experience for the good of society.

“He was a rallying point for the Obaseki family, a respected Benin chief and a great sports administrator who served as Chairman of the Nigeria Premier League and 2nd Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation. He will be sorely missed.

“I pray that the Almighty God grants his soul repose until we meet to part no more on Resurrection Morning.”