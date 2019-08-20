Yobe Signs N10.8bn Housing Agreement

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni and Family Homes Find have signed a N10, 830, 339, 654.00 agreement for the construction of 2,600 housing units across the state.

At the event, which took place in Yobe State House yesterday, the Solicitor-General, Yobe State Ministry of Justice, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed Umar signed on behalf of the state government, while the Managing Director, Family Homes Fund Limited, Mr. Femi Adewole signed on behalf of the company.

Governor Buni also signed as a witness.

In his speech, the governor said: “As part of marking our first 100 days in office, we will hold a ground-breaking foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of these 2,600 housing units in Damaturu on September 5, 2019.”

He said the project is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that his government believes that affordable housing is a key marker of social progress.

“Our plan is to spread the housing units to be built under this agreement so that all parts of the state benefit from them.

“Accordingly, we will build 500 units in Yobe Zone A with Gaidam and Buni-Yadi towns each having 250 units. In Zone B, we will construct 250 units in Potiskum and 200 units in Damagum Town of Fune Local Government Area. In Zone C, we will cite the houses in Gashua town with 250 units, Nguru with 200 units and Machina with 150 units.

“The state capital, Damaturu will have 1,000 units of the houses. Of this number, 500 will be cited along Potiskum road, 250 along Maiduguri road and the remaining 250 units along Gujba road.”

He assured the people that when completed, the houses will be sold to civil servants and other interested people across the state at affordable rates.