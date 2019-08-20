Police Arrest Suspected Taraba Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume

From Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Fleeing kidnap kingpin at the center of the killing of police detectives by soldiers in Taraba State, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume, has been re-arrested.

The suspect, who was arrested on Monday evening, has since been moved to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

His initial arrest by policemen had precipitated the killing of detectives who were leading him in handcuffs to the Taraba State Police Command for interrogation.

Soldiers manning checkpoints along Ibi-Wukari Road had opened fire on the police team, killing three police detectives and two civilians.

A statement by Force Spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, said Wadume was arrested in his hideout in Kano State.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume. He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State”, he said.