Manchester Utd Fan Gets Betway’s N50m

History was made in the sports betting business yesterday with BetWay keeping its promise to Emeka Cephas, the winner of the N50m price when he was paid his win.

Elated Cephas who is a Manchester United fan received his N50m payment at an impressive presentaction ceremony at the company’s office.

The jackpot winner who is an Estate Agent won the N50m after betting with N13,000 on 10 different games played over the weekend.

According to him “I want to say thank you to Betway for fulfilling their promises .They have paid me to the last kobo. This is unlike my previous experience with another sports betting company who are still owing me.

“This is my biggest winning since I have been forcasting and I am happy to have received all my money,” gushed the winner with pride.

According to Betway Marketing Manager Lere Awokoya , “this is the second biggest pay out from our company . Another customer won N58m in 2015 , now we have someone winning N50m.”

He assured punters that BetWay was easily accessible online as customers need not go through stress.

The Deputy Director/Zonal Cordinator for National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Nkiru Onuzulu, congratulated the winner, while applauding Betway for always keeping to their promise.

She affirmed that as a regulatory body, they have the responsibility to ensure that all operators keep their promise to stakeholders.