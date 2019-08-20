CIBN Awards Certificates to 2,220

No fewer than 848 students who have successfully completed the professional examinations of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) will be inducted into the associateship of the institute while 1,222 will be certified as professional microfinance bankers, at the 2019 CIBN Graduation Ceremony/Prize Awards of the Professional Body scheduled for August 24, 2019, in Lagos.

The inductees would include 34 Chartered Banker MBA candidates and 37 others with various certifications in banking.

The event would also feature the presentation of prizes to students whose performances in 2018 examinations were outstanding and a lecture titled, “Repositioning for Relevance in a Competitive Environment’’ would be delivered by Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, MD/CEO, Ecobank Nigeria Limited.

The Special Guest of Honour would be Mr. Ernest Ebi, Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc & Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria while Dr. Uche Olowu, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, would chair the occasion. Mr. ‘Seye Awojobi, FCIB, Registrar/CEO would be chief host.

The occasion was expected to attract stakeholders in the banking and financial industry and other well- wishers.