12th All Africa Games: Flying Eagles Edge S’Africa 2-1

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles got their first three points of the football

event of the ongoing 12th African Games with a 2-1 win over South Africa at the FAR Sports Complex in Rabat yesterday.

Goals by Collins Sor and Ahmed Ghali ensured Nigeria went top of Group A of the men’s football event at the on-going competition.

Coach Paul Aigbogun made three changes to the lineup that drew 1-1

with Burkina Faso with Adesina Gata coming in for Success Makanjuola,

while Liameed Quadri took the place of Samuel Nnoshiri and Mathew

Yakubu replaced a crocked Detan Ogundare in goal.

Nigeria started brightly and could have taken the lead but for a

plethora of missed chances notably by Collins Sor, Ahmad Ghali and

Saeed Jibril. Sor eventually broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after cooly finishing Saeed Jibril’s pass.

South Africa equalised through Ofentse Mashiane who found space in the

Flying Eagles defence to equalise in the 55th minute.

Nigeria coach Aigbogun brought on Success Makanjuola and Chinonso

Emeka for Saeed Jibril and Collins Sor and this helped increase the

tempo in the Nigeria attack which resulted in the winning goal. Ibrahim Abubakar found space to run at the South African defence and whip in a cross which was met by Ahmad Ghali for his second of the

competition and the winner for Nigeria.

The Flying Eagles top the group with four points and will now play hosts

Morocco in their last group game on Friday in Rabat.

Nigeria’s Starting Line up:

Mathew Yakubu (GK), Habibu Yakubu, Ibrahim Abubakar (c), Mike Zaruma, Rabiu Muhammad, Peter Eletu, Collins Sor, Ahmad Ghali, Adesina Gata, Liameed Quadri, Saeed Jibril