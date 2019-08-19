Winners Emerge from BIC Promo

Raheem Akingbolu

Over 40 winners have emerged from the third edition of The BIC National Consumer Promotion tagged, ‘Shave, Play and Win.’

The promo was designed by BIC, makers of shaving brand to give customers an experience and reward them around the just concluded African Cup of Nations Tournament.

The six-week promotion which ran pan-Nigeria had gift items and volumes of recharge cards won instantly as well as over thirty thousand draw entries with several participants winning LED television sets, DSTV explora decoders, mobile phones, tabletop gas cookers and rechargeable fans through electronic draw system that took place recently at the head office in Lagos, supervised and certified by National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council and Lagos State Lottery Board.

Speaking at the draws, the Business Development Manager- Nigeria, Mr. Adeyemi Ojo, disclosed that, the promo was created to restate the company’ commitment to their customers, apart from making quality shaving solutions readily available but connect, engage and reward loyalty to the brand.

He reiterated that, the company focus was to excite consumers, dealers and partners at various touch points which has given the brand leverage to keep ahead of competitions and remain relevant in the ever-challenging market. Ojo further said the promotion gave everyone across the nation equal opportunity to experience and get a reward at their own strata. The brand has affinity with sports which was why the AFCON 2019 was a good time to run the third edition.

In his own comments, Assistant of Enforcement Unit, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Adeniyi Adeleke said that the draw was fair, transparent and give equal chances to everyone that participated in the promotion.

Consumer Protection and Council Head of FCCPC, Lagos Office, Susie Onwuka and Senior Legal Officer-Simisola Muniru from Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB) gave a nod to the entire process of the promotion and congratulated BIC Company for staying true to their promises.

Various activations points were created, including viewing Centre where consumers watch and win various instant gift items as they cheer the Nigerian team to victory during the just concluded Cup Nations Tournament.

BIC has always worked to provide consumers with the best solutions since 1975, offering technological innovations and ensuring product quality standards in manufacturing process.