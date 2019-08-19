Obaseki’s education reforms: Edo Poly Usen set to hold Technology, Innovation Day

Aligning with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s focus on innovation and deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools to solve societal problems, the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has concluded plans to hold a Technology and Innovation Day.

Rector of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in a chat with journalists, said that the event would feature an exhibition of technology and innovations by staff and students (ND & HND), of the institution as well as staff and students of other institutions at the school premises on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

According to him, “The Edo State Polytechnic Technology and Innovation Day is scheduled for Tuesday October 15, 2019. The event will feature technology exhibition by staff and students (ND & HND), undergraduate and post-graduate students of other research institutions, polytechnics, universities, industries/ Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES), among others. Awards and prizes will be given to deserving technopreneurs.”

The rector explained that the polytechnic will be showcasing its many innovations to the world during the event, adding that several researches were ongoing in the institution, with many of them breaking new grounds.

“We have very sound researchers in the school who are working with the students to birth new ideas. Some of these researchers were trained in some of the best institutions in the world courtesy of funding from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

“Some of them are working with development institutions such as Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE) and many others. Our locally-made yam pounding machine will also be on display. We are working with the local communities to develop and test some of the pilot phases for some of our innovations,” he said.