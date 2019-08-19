Non–indigenes Back Makinde on War against Insecurity

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The heads of non-indigenous communities in Oyo State have pledged to work with Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that peace reign across the state.

At a meeting held at the weekend and facilitated by the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadan and Oyo State, Dr. Alex C. Anozie, the eight heads of non-indigenous communities called for peaceful co-existence among members of different ethnic groups in the state.

They all expressed their readiness to support the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and other traditional rulers in the state, in ensuring the security of lives and property in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Also, present at the meeting include: the Sarkin Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin, (represented by five delegates headed by Alhaji Lawal Haruna Maiyasin); and the Otuekong of South-south community in Oyo State, HRM Otuekong Michael Obasohan.

Others are High Chief Okoliko Friday, head of Igala Community in Oyo State (represented by Pastor Akosi Stephen); HRM, Ediden Etim Bassey, head of Akwa Ibom State Community in Oyo State; HRM, Samuel Anigboro, head of Urhobo Community in Oyo State; and HRM, Lamidi Aliu, head of Igbira Community in Oyo State.

Anozie, while speaking with journalists, said the idea was to assist the state government to ensure that peace reign among members of the different ethnic groups living in the state.

He noted that the lingering problem of insecurity in many states of Nigeria can be checked if leaders of non-indigene communities in those states are properly involved in the security architecture, stating that they are in a better position to talk to their subjects and make them see the reasons why they should be in peace with members of host communities and other ethnic groups.

The Otuekong of South-south Community in Oyo State, on his part, said the heads of non-indigene communities in the state would continue to meet regularly, noting that it’s an idea that must be sustained.