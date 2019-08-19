NGO Hosts Young Entrepreneurs Summit

A non-governmental organisation, Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours (NESH), is set to host young Nigerian entrepreneurs at its fourth annual conference holding at Muson Centre Lagos tomorrow.

Every year, NESH brings together hundreds of new and aspiring entrepreneurs across the country in a bid to empower young Nigerians to be gainfully engaged in enterprise and innovation.

According to a news release made available to our correspondent, the founder of the NGO, Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju, expressed optimism that this year’s summit will be like no other as numerous young entrepreneurs will be provided the opportunity to start a meaningful journey towards actualising their dreams of becoming true entrepreneurs.

He disclosed that the theme for this year’s summit is the state of entrepreneurship and leadership development in Nigeria, and will focus on empowerment of the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Among the speakers expected at the event are Innocent Chukwuma (Ford Foundation), Tony Elumelu (Tony Elumelu Foundation), Prof Pat Utomi (Centre of Values in Leadership), Waheed Olagunju, former Executive Director, Bank of Industry, etc.

The chief guest of honour is entrepreneur turned politician, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor, Ogun State and the special guests of honour includes NESH titans, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, founder, Doyin Group and Prince Julius Adeluyi, founder, Juli Pharmacy.