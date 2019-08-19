Hubmart Promises New Shopping Experience, Opens Outlet

Hubmart Stores Limited, a fully Nigerian owned retail shopping chain has announced the launch of its new store in Omole, Lagos. Following an official opening ceremony which held recently, the management indicated that the launch of the new store, is poised to encourage access, convenience and value for the everyday consumer.

Launched in 2015, Hubmart stores now operates in four different locations in Nigeria, redefining the era of retail consumer experiences.

The Omole store sits on a 1,250 square metre space and boasts of modern facilities to provide an overall fulfilling shopping experience. The retail chain offers varying grocery and non-grocery categories, household and sub brands including – HubDeli, its fast food eatery and bakery and HubCare which caters to its beauty and health segments.

“The customer is at the centre of what we do and we want to ensure that we are able to provide satisfaction across all our product offerings,” the Chief Executive Officer, Hubmart Stores, Anthony Atuche, said during the opening ceremony.

“The launch of the Omole store is part of our expansion plan, to ensure that more consumers are able to access our products and the uniqueness of our customer service. “With an ever evolving consumer lifestyle and buying behavior, good quality and value for money, is priority for us, which is what we have succeeded in offering consumers over the last couple of years.

“Since we began operations in Nigeria, we have also continued to invest heavily in providing employment with over 500 Nigerian staff members.

“By expanding our operations, this also gives us the opportunity to employ more people and ensure active human capital development to provide consistent customer service for all our consumers. Our goal is to continue to deliver an utmost shopping experience because we are happy to help always” he added.