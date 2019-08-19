ABELA Conference Holds in Abuja

The 2019 edition of African Business Excellence and Leadership Award (ABELA) & conference has been scheduled to hold on August 30th.

The one-day conference and award, which was being put together by Hexagon Development Company Limited in conjunction with World Trade Organisation (W.T.O), with the theme; ‘Strategic Options for Business Transformations & Emerging Technologies,’ will hold in Abuja.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos to herald the conference, the Chairman, Awards General Committee of Abela and Conference, 2019, Dr. Bobby Martins, said the conference was specially packaged to focus on strategies, resolutions and way forward to promote businesses within Africa and in the international community. He also announced that it will reward exemplary leadership, innovation and excellence in businesses and leadership.

“This year’s edition is a full packed edition put together to identify, recognise and reward brilliant ideas, innovative creations, sustainability and strategies in different categories of doing business and personal developments and growth. “Besides, we shall honour people who are creating values and turning around themselves and their businesses. Thereby, sustaining Africa as the panorama of the world. In all, I’m confident that ABELA award is strategically positioned to reward creativity, innovations and sustainability. Therefore, it will reward discoveries and giant strides accordingly,” he said.

Asked if there are still room for sponsorship opportunities, Martins said organisers have always created a flexible but value-added sponsorship opportunities for brand owners and businesses and that the feedbacks have so far being encouraging.

“Beyond other advantages, businesses and brands have continuously leveraged on the platform to bond more with their target audiences.

“This year, I must admit that the roll call has been very encouraging as top brands in the continent have shown interest in partner with us.

“Having said this, let me state that the window of opportunity is still opened and I can assure brands that come on board that the platform will help them grow their equity and top of mind awareness.