Senator Anthony Adefuye Celebrates At 75

Birthdays are supposed to be occasions for the celebration of life by the living.

It is also a period when the celebrator takes stock of his or her life and feels like climbing the mountaintop to shout Halleluiah.

If there is any human being who is currently experiencing the proverbial Seventh Heaven, typical of a woman who has just safely been delivered of a baby, it is no other than Senator Anthony Adefuye, who turned 75 a few days ago.

The birthday celebration began in a grand style last Wednesday with a thanksgiving service at the Family Chapel, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. It was followed with a novelty match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the celebration will peak today at the Haven Event Centre, GRA Ikeja, after the church service at Saint Denis Catholic Church, Akoka.