Ogah Resigns from Masters Energy Group

Demola Ojo

A minister-designate, Mr. Uche Ogah has resigned from the Board of Directors, Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate with interests in the oil and gas sector, power, petrochemicals, shipping and aviation.

Ogah confirmed his resignation in a telephone conversation with THISDAY yesterday following his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequently confirmed by the Senate.

He disclosed that he had hitherto relinquished his position as President of Masters Energy when he joined politics, though retained his membership as a director in the group and its subsidiaries including Masters Gas and Destiny Marine & Shipping Company.

Effective August 1, Ogah added that he had resigned totally from all positions in order to concentrate fully on the task of helping the president achieve his objectives.

The former banker founded Masters Energy Oil and Gas in 2005 to operate fully in the oil and gas sector. It has since grown to a conglomerate with over 15 subsidiaries and interests across a variety of industries.

During his senatorial screening for minister on July 24, the entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist explained plans on how to work on Nigerian refineries as well as his plans for the Nigerian currency rate.