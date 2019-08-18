Cheering News… Dangote Fourth Time a Grandfather

The American poet Emily Dickinson famously wrote that success is counted sweetest by those who never succeeded. Perhaps left unsaid is that, for those who do succeed, the success is counted hollow if there is no family to share it with, no lovers or heirs to lavish the wealth upon, no progeny to tutor in the steps of accomplishments, clapping and beaming as they take their own first steps in the fortune-laden footsteps.

Little wonder Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is a very happy man. For him, the more children and grandchildren he can boast of, the merrier and happier he is. After all, with all the wealth and the attendant fame, it is family that gives the truest joy. One of his daughters, Fatima Dangote, brought a bouncing baby girl into the world from her private hospital bed in the United States.

And where is Africa’s richest man? According to reports, long forgotten are all those deals on his table worth millions of dollars, all those trips to supervise the building of his plants and refinery in various parts of the country, all the visits he takes from VIPs and heads of states. Dangote is in no mood for business transactions at the moment. The latest grandfather in town has jetted off to God’s Own Country to be with his beautiful daughter and partake in the familial joy of a new life. Recall that the wedding of Fatima to Captain Jamil Abubakar, son of a former inspector general of police, Mohammed Abubakar, in March 2018 was a flamboyant event that attracted the Who’s Who of high society. The grand soiree at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos saw the world’s one-time richest man Bill Gates and the Ghanaian president Professor Akufo Addo in attendance.

President Muhammadu Buhari couldn’t miss the wedding of his friend’s daughter either, and neither could the then-president of the senate Bukola Saraki, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. The stars of society shone bright and long at the wedding, and now the stars of natality have aligned just over a year later, blessing the couple with a cute bundle of joy.