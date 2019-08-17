Unuoworho, Oyarekhua Win Lady

Odiase at 90 Golf Kitty

It was fanfare all through as Tony Unuaworho, and Habiibah Oyeghe Oyarekhua emerged champions at the Lady Odiase @ 90 birthday golf kitty held over the weekend.

The nine holes golf kitty held at Dexdee Golf Resort, a privately owned resort situated at Ekae, Benin City, was organised by Dexdee Fountains in honour of Lady Rachael Odiase, who joined the group of nonagenarian.

In the men’s category, Unuaworho from Ikoyi club, Lagos played a net score of 53 thus beat Chris Erhagbe of Ikeja club with 54 net to second place, just as the duo of Austine Aigbotsua and Tosin Shaba both from Ikeja club settled for joint third with 55 net each.

Oyarekhua, lady captain, Benin club golf section won the ladies category with 60 net, while Fred Uwhereka Ikeja 59 net made him veteran men’s winner. Also, Tony West won the best gross with 67 gross.

In his address, Desmond Odiase, CEO, Dexdee Fountains expressed delight at the turnout of the golfers.

He said: “My golfing friends from Lagos, Benin and beyond played to honour a woman of excellence and humility at the nine holes golf course. With this kitty played, our focus is to organise a bigger event in October whereby about 200 golfers will partake.”