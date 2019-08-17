‘Stop Blaming Government for Your Woes’

Youths in the country have been advised to stop blaming government for their woes but concentrate to do something meaningful that would benefit the society rather than relying on government to do something for them. General Manager of the Nasarawa State vocational and relevant technology board, Umar Idris Umar, gave the advice on advocacy lecture for youths organised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Lafia area office in Doma Doma Local Government Area with the theme: Change Begins With Me, Tools For Skills Acquisition. According to him, “youths should always remember that the primary objective of every government is not only to create jobs for its populace, but creating an enabling environment that will allow its citizens develop their God given talents.” Umar added that by challenging youths to look for skills that would make them to be on their own, rather than relying on government for their sustenance. In another paper presentation, the Lafia area manager of the ITF, Garba Hassan, alerted the gathering that about 20% of jobs were being lost on daily basis globally because of technological advancement, leaving over 10 million youths being graduated annually stranded in the labour market. “With the technological advancement, there are no longer secretaryship jobs, no messenger jobs. Technology has taken over most jobs. Therefore, youths should embrace the skills acquisition initiative being put forward to unearth the seed of greatness and treasure of creative potentials buried in them,” Hassan maintained.

