Quickraiz Joins Continental Body of Crowfunders

Quickraiz, a crowdfunding platform in Nigeria, has joined the giants in the continent having enlisted as a member of African Crowdfunding Association (ACfA), a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) that promotes transparency and good governance by setting the highest industry professional standards and ethics in the crowdfunding space across the African continent.

Launched July 2018, Quickraiz has redefined the fundraising ecosystem in Nigeria with the provision of digital solution that enables a meeting point where people with genuine causes meet individual, groups or corporate organisations that are benevolent to their causes.

A statement by the company said in her first year of operation, the platform paraded over 200 verified campaigns ranging from emergency support, medical funding, religious institution contribution to sport funding, group gifting to mention a few.

On Quickraiz, launching a crowdfunding campaign is free, easy and secure. In the same vein, you can donate to any campaign of your choice as an individual or organisation through a modern payment system that meets global standard.

Donation on Quickraiz is seamless owing to modern tools deployed to ensure unhindered payment.

Speaking on the membership of the platform with the African Crowdfunding Association, the Head, Sales and Marketing Remi Jibodu posited that “we are determined to lead the vanguard of crowdfunding in the West African sub region with the goal of creating the most secure, modern and tech driven alternative to funding”.

Jibodu further threw more light on the security of the payment system of the platform. “We are Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard(PCI DSS) compliant, what this means is that our platform maintain the highest level of secure environment which is a guarantee that any user on our platform can freely donate to campaigns without compromising his monetary instrument.”

