Killers of Police Inspector, Others Nabbed

Hoodlums who invaded the residence of a Police Inspector attached to Kano State Police Command and matcheted him to death have met their waterloo as they have been nabbed by a special team of the operation Puff Adder who rounded them up following intelligence report. The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Illyasu, yesterday told reporters that many of the killer-suspects, including the ring leader were now cooling their heels at the police cell. The hoodlums had at the wee hours of Thursday stormed the residence of the Police Inspector at Sabuwar Gandu, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, matcheting him severally before he gave up the ghost. No reason has been adduced for killing the cop. Mr. Illyasu who also paraded other 166 suspected criminals said investigation was in top gear, adding that the suspected killers will soon face the wrath of the law. An eyewitness of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters who craved anonymity earlier told reporters that, “at about 2 a.m. Thursday, unidentified hoodlums invaded the inspector’s house armed with dangerous weapons.

“They matcheted him severally before his wife raised the alarm, which drew the attention of the neighbours who rushed in order to rescue him. On realizing that they might be caught red-handed, they all fled and left him in his own pool of blood. His neighbours attempted taking him to the hospital, but he died in the house due to lack of vehicle to instantly convey him to a nearby hospital for treatment.”