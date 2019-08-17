House of Reps Ad-hoc Committee to Probe Employment Rackets in MDAs

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

House of Representatives has set up Ad-hoc Committee to look into the alleged malpractices of employment slots to some individual Nigerians without due process by some parastatals and ministries, departments and agencies of government in the country.

Among the MDAs are Customs, Civil Defence Corps, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Immigration and Nigerian Correctional Services.

The member of the Ad-hoc committee, Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo dropped the hint in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Friday shortly after donating N200,000 towards the completion of the installation of transformer to the people of Were/Idigba/Idi-Ogede Akerebiata community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

The people of the community have been in darkness for months due to the non-functional transformer in the area.

The development according to THISDAY checks, spiked crimes in the community thereby making life unbearable for the residents.

However, he said that, the intervention of the committee of the House became imperative in view of the alleged reported malpractices which hitherto had led the affected paratatals and agencies to be giving employment slots to their families and friends, among others.

Olododo who represents Ilorin east/Ilorin South federal constituency of the state at the lower chamber of the National Assembly said that, “the members of House of Representatives are disturbed with the trend of alleged malpractices and thereby putting up Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the allegation so as to correct the trend for the overall benefits of unemployed Nigerians.”

According to him, “the essence of governance is to make life bearable to the youths and not to compound their problems.”

He said that, “the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari believes in good governance and would not be part of any move to add problems to the people of the country especially the teeming unemployed youths in the country”.

Olododo opined that, “any of the officials of the MDAs found culpable in the act after its investigations would be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

The lawmaker who added that, “the house would do everything possible to make the employment opportunities available for the unemployed youths,” noted that, this would assist them to pass through due process with their available credential they may possess instead of short-changing them in the employment into the various agencies of government.

On the financial support to the installation of transformer to the Were/Idigba/Idi-Ogede community, the lawmaker said that, the support was based on his fulfilment of promise made during his electioneering campaign to the community during the last general elections in the state.

He berated the last administration in the state for allegedly failing to complete the installation of the transformer for the community.

Olododo who was a former Commissioner for Rural Development in the state said that, “it is disheartening that, the last administration in the state provided 50 per cent for the installation and asked the community to complete the installation.

“When I was a commissioner incharge of Rural development in the state, such act never happened and wondered why the last administration asked the community to look for the money to complete the installation of the transformer”, he stressed.

While assuring the people of his constituency quality representation in the national assembly, Hon. Olododo said that, the present APC led administration in both the state and federal levels would not rest on their oars in its bid to make life bearable to them so as to improve their socio well-being.

He however called on the people of the state to continue to support the government so as to add more values to the lives of the common man in the society.