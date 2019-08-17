Davido Features Justin Bieber in New Album

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Weeks after dropping his hot single ‘Blow My Mind’ which features America’s pop sensation Chris Brown, Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke popular known as Davido is set to release a new album. Interestingly, the afropop star boasts of a number of international acts to be seen on the forthcoming project. The unnamed album will feature a couple of stars like Justin Bieber, Migos, Quavo and Lil Baby. “Everybody waiting for the album, we got so much guest artistes on the album.

Quavo, the whole Migos on the album, Lil Baby on the album, Gunna… By the Grace of God, Imma have Justin Bieber on that too,” the DMW boss announced this week.

Davido has over the years garnered international collaborations from Meek Mill, Wale, Tinashe, Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd, Quavo, Popcaan, Tory Lanez, Ruzz and a few others. Meanwhile, one of the international artistes Quavo would be working with Davido for the second time in the upcoming project. A few months ago, the Nigerian superstar, Davido talked about going ‘phoneless’ to complete his upcoming sophomore album.

As the wait continues for the still-unnamed album, the singer appeared on Icebox, another major American show. While on the show, he told host, Zahir about the plans to collaborate with the international acts given. Icebox documents the luxurious lifestyle and opulent desires of the rich and famous artists – mostly rappers. The show has featured ‘icy’ American celebrities like Lil Baby, Rich The Kid and Lil Durk.

Another Nigerian singer and Davido’s crew member, Mayorkun had weeks ago appeared on the show. Zaheer had also revealed that Davido’s customised ring is the ‘biggest championship ring he’s ever made with so many carats.’ The 30BG ring championship costs over N54 million and it has 696 diamonds on it. The jeweler and reality TV show host went further to tell Davido that the ring has a full 10 carat on it and it has inscriptions of 30BG, OBO, 1992 and Nigeria on it.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner is sure making good hits and living the life. While the album has not dropped, the singer has been updating his fans with details from the creative process with either pictures of studio sessions or pictures in the boardroom of Sony Music. ‘Blow My Mind,’ his single with Chris Brown also amassed over seven million views in first week of release, and currently 9 million plus on Youtube. Icebox is just another stop on Davido’s American media tour after appearances on Hot 97, New York with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as well as Nick Cannon’s Wild n’ Out.