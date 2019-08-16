NNS EKULU Rescues Vessel, 11 Pakistani Crew at Lagos Anchorage

The personnel of NNS EKULU, led by its Commanding Officer, Commander Andrew Zidon, on Wednesday rescued MV SEAVOYAGER and its 11-man Pakistani crew at Lagos Anchorage Area.

THISDAY gathered that while on patrol, the CO had received signal about a distressed vessel, which was burning.

The directive was to locate MV SEA VOYAGER, assess the situation and carry out rescue operations.

The distressed vessel was located at 1940 at the given position within Lagos Safe Anchorage Area and upon arrival at the scene, the vessel was observed to be on fire with heavy smoke fumes from her bridge and superstructure.

On circling the vessel, her crew members were observed to be clinging on the leeward side in some boats.

Immediately, boats onboard NNS EKULU were deployed to evacuate the sailors who were embarked and given some food and medications.

Confirming the morning rescue operation, the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, said all crew members were taken to NNS BEECROFT jetty where they were handed over to the Fleet Commander Western Naval Command (WNC) and their agents (PAK MARINE) on Thursday afternoon.