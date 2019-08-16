Nail-biting End to Ariya Repete

The regional musical contest Ariya Repete that kicked off three months ago with 11 events across eight cities came to a sensational conclusion last weekend.

The tension at the Ikeja City Mall where the finale held was palpable for the finalists who competed for the grand prize of N20 million.

Performing to the motley crowd that thronged the venue, the nine finalists gave in their best to impress the judges as well as the crowd, delivering performances with zest and charisma.

However, it was the trio Sulaimon Adeyemi, Yomi Johnson, and Mayowa Alayo who got the coveted crown at the end. They could hardly believe their ears when they were pronounced the winner of the 2019 edition of the reality contest. They jumped and raised their hands in excitement, hugging one another for making their dream come true.

However, the final showdown also witnessed electrifying performances from music stars like Olamide and King Sunny Ade. The latter kicked off the show with an energetic performance that left fans in awe of his musical prowess.

Not to be outdone, top Fuji artiste Taye Currency who performed next increased the tempo by engaging the crowd in a sing-along.

Wrapping up the night were the performances of Pasuma and Goldberg Brand ambassador, Olamide. From “Eni Duro” to “Oil and Gas”, the hip-hop virtuoso took his fans down memory lane with a performance that will not be forgotten anytime soon. Pasuma on the other hand, capped off the night with a stellar performance that was fitting of the occasion.

The night also doubled as the launch of Goldberg’s new label. The relaunch marked a new dawn for Goldberg Lager, which has now been reformulated for a greater tasting experience.

The all-new Goldberg is the mark of respect and is now adorned with the image of the talking drum. The bottle also features a new crown cork, a motif design on its label as well as two beautifully designed medallions that speak to the excellent craftsmanship of the brand.

All of these new aesthetic features powerfully reflects the stature and stance of Goldberg as the market leader.