Creative Photography Masterclass Exhibition Berths in Ikoyi

Yinka Olatunbosun

The second group photography exhibition by the participants of the 2019 Creative Photography Masterclass is set to hold at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos from August 17 to 23.

Described as one of the most elite photography workshops in Africa, the masterclass parades a high-calibre faculty as facilitators. These include award-winning photographers with several years of experience namely Tam Fiofori, Don Barber, Uche James Iroha, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, George Osodi, Hakeem Salaam, Yetunde Babaeko, Andrew Esiebo, Adolphus Opara, Gbile Osadupe, Boye Ola, Nkemakonam Anaebonam and Magnus Maduekwe.

The Creative Photography Masterclass is an annual three-month photography workshop where participants are trained in the requisite skills and techniques required for the various genres of photography such as documentary, photojournalism, fashion, events and travel as well as the history of photography in Nigeria. The workshop also teaches about copyright and the patriotic value in the cultural politics of photographic images.

The masterclass which has Creative Director, Adolphus Opara, holds between April and June every year.