Solar Jooce Lights up Maternal Healthcare Centres

Martins Ifijeh

Solar Jooce, a renewable energy social enterprise, has

equipped Sagbokoji Primary Health Centre (PHC) with solar lighting and a fan.

Located in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State,

the riverine community of Sagbokoji is completely off-grid.

The Chief Executive Officer, Solar Jooce, Dave Agbakoba said: “In our #Solar4TheMasses drive, Solar Jooce aims to equip at least 100 small PHCs a year with a simple, fail-proof, and inexpensive (Direct Current – DC) solar solution.

“This will ensure that maternal examination, delivery and recovery rooms are fitted with adequate lighting (44 Lux target) to enable doctors and nurses protect the lives of mother and new-born baby during the entire childbirth process.

“The average maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in developed regions is just 12 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, while that of Sub-Saharan Africa has by far the highest MMR at 546 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births – many times due to poor lighting from candles and kerosene lanterns.”

Also speaking, Dr. Ebenezer Bankole, resident doctor at Sagbokoji PHC said, “Two days after the solar installation, we successfully and easily performed a circumcision, aided by the very bright solar lights. The solar unit also ensures we can charge our phones.”

The Sagbokoji PHC project is wholly funded by Solar Jooce, as a model for sustainable development, and in support of the United Nations SDG7 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG3(Affordable & Clean Energy), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Subsequent PHC solar installations will be enabled by engaged organisations, and Nigerians in the diaspora.

Established in February 2008, Solar Jooce is a social enterprise, dedicated to improving the quality of life of communities in Nigeria that have little or no access to electricity.