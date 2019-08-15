Makinde to Inaugurate Commissioners Thursday

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, will thursday inaugurate his commissioners.

This is coming as the governor yesterday stated that in a bid to bring back the lost glory of the Shooting Stars Sports Club otherwise called 3SC, a Special Adviser would be appointed to give the football clubs in the state adequate attention.

THISDAY learnt that at the inauguration ceremony billed for 10 a.m. at the Executive Council Chamber, the new commissioners would be assigned ministries immediately after the ceremony.

The state House of Assembly had last week screened and confirmed the 14 commissioners-designate sent to the assembly by the governor. The commissioners-designate include a former Speaker of the state assembly, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola; a former member of the assembly, Hon. Adeniyi Farinto, and former council Chairman, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun.

Others are Mr. Seun Asamu, who is the 32-year-old lawyer son of Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; the Director General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal; Prof. Daud Shangodoyin, who headed the Omituntun Initiative in Diaspora, and Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo.

Other proposed cabinet members are Mr. Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi, Hon. Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle, Lasunkanmi Ojeleye, Hon. Funmilayo Orisadeyi, the only female in the list; Dr. Bashir Abiodun Bello, Mr. Akinola Ojo, and the personal lawyer of former state Governor, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, Mr. Biodun Abdulraheem.

He stated this in Ibadan yesterday when he hosted top government functionaries from the state Ministry of Youth and Sports, management of 3SC as well as its supporters club.

Makinde, after the three-hour meeting, said the aide would be appointed in the governor’s office to take charge of 3SC and another state football club, Crown F.C Ogbomoso, adding that to address the ‘abysmal’ performance of the club, his government would motivate the players and management of the team.

He was optimistic that 3SC would be promoted this season, stressing that his administration would not mix administration of sports with politics.

The General Manager of 3SC, Mr. Rasheed Balogun, in his remarks, apologised for the inability of the team to progress to the Nigeria Professional Football League, and expressed his commitment to reposition the club.

Also speaking, Chairman of Oyo State Football Association and Chairman, Supporters Club, Oba James Odeniran and Oluwafemi Oyeniyi respectively, called for proper funding of the club with moral support and motivation for players as well as effective management.

Other speakers were full of hope that with the support of the state government, 3SC would soon bounce back.