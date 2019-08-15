Lions Club Preaches Unity to Fight Hunger 

The international association of Lions club district 404-B2 Nigerian zone 6B has called on Nigerians to fight hunger in the land in other to curb violent among youth in the society.

Speaking at the First District Governor Advisory Council Committee Meeting, tagged ‘Managing Lions Club Reputation’, recently held in Lagos, the Region 6B Chairperson, Lion Blessings Umebali noted that the brand Lions club has touched lives and impacted positively on communities.

“This Brand Lions club has touched lives,

impacted positively on communities all over the world, through our humanitarian causes; protecting our environment; child Paediatric cancer, relieving hunger, sight first, which Lions are known for and diabetes among other community need assessment programmes like building and construction of classrooms, commissioning of water boreholes, youth engagement programme

as well as aiding the Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs)” she said.

She further said there is hunger in the land and the need to endeavor to feed the nation.

“We believe the government can not do the work of feed the people alone, the people are hungry, the goal of Lions club is to ensure that people get enough food so they can have the strength to do other things”.

“Our message is people should identify with the club to bring people’s lives are touched Mother Teresa said that if you can’t feed the world feed an individual with that we can save so many people from hunger” she concluded.