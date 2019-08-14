South-west PDP Lauds Makinde’s Giant Strides in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The South-west zonal office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the giant strides seemingly recorded by the Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, less than 100 days in office.

This is coming as the governor also assured the people of the state of the commitment of his administration to ensure that no zone is marginalised in the state.

A statement issued by the South-west spokesman of the party, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, which was made available yesterday to the media community, expressed happiness that the people of Oyo State are indeed in a new lease of life in Makinde’s short period in office so far.

The statement said: “This is becoming evidently so in view of the quality of policies, legislations and managerial acumen of the governor,” which it added is manifestly being impressed on the people, thereby indicating that it cannot be business as usual in the state.

According to the statement, “We note with sadness a statement credited to the immediate past Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, to the effect that the issue of missing government vehicles is a ‘minor issue’ and that such was not ‘worthy’ of the attention of government.

“We equally note that his attempt to whimsically dismiss fraudulent and sharp practices of this magnitude clearly underscores the levity with which the state resources were carelessly frittered under his watch.

“The Oyo State Government has continued to maintain that many of the cars procured in February 2019 by the Ajimobi administration are missing and such vehicles, in view of their age, cannot be classified and described as unserviceable.

“We therefore demand that Ajimobi take due cognisance of what posterity will say on him and his tenure, and immediately impress it on his appointees to return those missing vehicles to the new government in the state.

“We also recall that the Ajimobi administration awarded N7billion contract to an upstart contractor who is now nowhere to be found after the sum of N2billion was paid to him.

“This is grand larceny, and it is sad that this happened in Oyo State.

“In view of the foregoing, Governor Makinde must do a proper audit of what transpired in the Ajimobi years, as it will help the people of the state to realise how criminal actions were perpetrated under the guise of governance.

“We, however, congratulate the governor for bringing laughter back to the lips of the state workers, especially pensioners, by paying 100 per cent of their emoluments as against the ‘inhuman’ 20 per cent paid by the administration of Ajimobi.

“This action demonstrates Makinde’s respect for the people he governs, and also an attestation of PDP genuine care for the people. The people of the state are certainly in for a dose of compassionate administration. We also ask the people of the South-west region to take due cognisance of developments in Oyo State, and now resolve to ensure that they vote for PDP in the next round of elections across the zone.”

Meanwhile, the governor has assured the state of his administration commitment to ensure that no zone is marginalised in the state.

The governor, who made the pledge in Ogbomoso on the occasion of his Sallah visit to the Oyo North senatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Hon. Mulikat Adeola- Akande, also stated his readiness to distribute appointments and other dividends of democracy equitably in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as declaring that his administration would give preference to local contractors in order to ensure that the state money stays in the state.

he statement indicated that the governor was addressing the crowd of PDP loyalists, who converged on the Soun Ogunlola Hall, Ogbomoso, to receive him.

Makinde also lauded the people of Ogbomoso for their support especially during the last election, which he said translated to victory for him and the PDP, promising that he will run an inclusive government that will carry all and sundry along in decision-making, while allowing the people of the state a voice in the running of its affairs.

Akande-Adeola, while welcoming the governor to Ogbomoso, expressed her delight that he could come to felicitate with her and the people of Oyo North senatorial district like he did in 2018 before he was elected governor.