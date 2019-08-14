Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 10, Others

Emma Okonji



Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note10, a new line of premium smartphones that combines elegant design with powerful performance and productivity tools to help users make the most of every moment.

While the Note 10 comes with 6.3-inch display and offers the S-Pen experience in a relatively compact form factor, the Note 10+ comes with 6.8-inch and carries on the traditional of the Note family, being the biggest Galaxy Note display till date.

The Galaxy Note10, which comes with enhanced S Pen for taking down notes of various activities and for sketching deferent designs, gives users the freedom to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit, all on-the-go.

With Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is helping users do more of what they love.

Announcing the unveiling of the smartphones at a press conference in Lagos, shortly before the simultaneous live video streaming of its global launch, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics West Africa, Mr. David Suh, said: “From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features.

“The Galaxy Note10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next-level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavours at a moment’s notice.”

“Every element of Galaxy Note10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they’re finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favourite mobile game, the Galaxy Note10 will help them do it faster and better,” Suh added.

The Galaxy Note10 and 10+ also come with edge-to-edge cinematic infinity display and feature brighter dynamic tone mapping, photos and videos than previous Note devices, and feature a stunning, wide colour range. The UL verified the Galaxy Note10 display for its 98 per cent colour and brightness uniformity. The EyeComfort display reduces blue light without affecting colour quality for comfortable viewing.

With the new Galaxy Note, users can take down jottings on the screen, using the S Pen and instantly covert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes and export it to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word. Users can customise notes by shrinking and enlarging or changing the colour of text.

According to Samsung, with the Galaxy Note10, content creators and everyday users alike can use state-of-the-art tools to capture stunning video and photos—allowing their channels, stories and posts to stand out and make an impact.

The Galaxy Note10 also enables users to capture pro-grade video without having to carry around any extra gear.

Galaxy Note10 comes with screen recorder that easily captures what’s on the screen, use picture-in-picture to add reactions, and use the S Pen to annotate as they record for a more entertaining, engaging video.

With Long Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G-ready options, Note10 users can take full advantage of their carriers’ fastest speeds. Galaxy Note10+ 5G harnesses the full power of the next generation network for streaming high resolution video, downloading content hyper fast, and streaming graphics-heavy games in real time.

With Wireless PowerShare, users can wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device with the Galaxy Note10.