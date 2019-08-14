Prisons Service Now Nigeria Correctional Service

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The federal government Wednesday in Abuja announced the change of the name of Nigeria Prisons’ Service (NPS) to Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

The name change was the fallout of the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari to a new bill, Nigeria Correctional Service Bill, passed by the eight National Assembly.

Briefing State House correspondents on the bill which has now become an Act of the National Assembly, the president’s liaison officer, Senator Ita Enang, said the new Act creates two faculties, Custodian and Non-custodian faculties within the service.

Details later…