OPPO Launches New Smartphones 

Emma Okonji

The global smartphone brand, OPPO Mobile Telecommunications has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphones, OPPO A5s and OPPO A1K into the Nigerian mobile market.

Boasting a stylish design and long-lasting battery life, the OPPO A5s features the year’s most popular waterdrop screen, as well as dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner. With a robust 4230mAh battery, designed to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm optimisation to reduce power consumption, delivering exceptional long-lasting battery life.

Announcing the release of the smartphones at a media launch in Lagos, the Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, said the phones were specially designed to meet the aspirations of fashionable and innovative smartphone lovers, with affordable price.

While the OPPO A5s that comes with 3GB+32GB is priced at N53,900, the OPPO A5s that comes with 4Gb+64GB is priced at N69,900. The OPPO A1k is priced at N44,900.

Giving details of the features of of the smartphones, the Public Relations Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Joseph Adeola, said the with a sublime 6.2-inch LCD waterdrop screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1520×720-pixel resolution, OPPO A5s’ screen design draws its inspiration from a water droplet on the verge of falling.

This makes possible the 89.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio and creates a waterdrop screen that is both beautiful and practical. From gaming to watching videos to just plain web browsing, users can enjoy an unparalleled, immersive experience, Adeola said, adding that with a 32GB ROM and long battery life, the A1k smartphone features the year’s most popular waterdrop screen, as well as a stylish metallic texture back cover. With a robust 4000mAh battery, OPPO A1k leverages AI algorithm optimisation to reduce power consumption, delivering exceptional long battery life.

OPPO A5s leverages 3D thermal-bending technology, and for greater visual impact, OPPO A5s also utilises a frosted texture design for its middle frame, creating a sharp contrast with its rear mirror finish. The OPPO A5s series comes in four options: black, red, green, and gold. The green and gold options possess a grating pattern, which infuses the back cover with a sense of depth as well as 3D effects.

According to Adeola, the OPPO A1k also employs APCF material on the screen, and under the same power dissipation level, the screen gets higher brightness, allowing users to see more clearly while lowering power consumption.

Besides, A1k features 32GB ROM, making for a more satisfying daily usage experience. As well as providing a smoother user experience, A1k comes with larger storage space so users can save more photos and personal data.

With this combination of 4000mAh battery and 32GB ROM, A1k promises to deliver a better user experience among same price segment smartphones.