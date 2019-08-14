Novena Varsity Gets NUC’s Approval for Law, Medical, PG Programmes

Novena University, Ogume, Delta State, which recently got a grant of $66,000 to run a research on the prevalent and deadly diabetes disease, has now got approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to develop its College of Medical Sciences and in some areas up to PhD in Public Health.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Godwin Nduka, who announced this during a media parley said: “The NUC after a successful verification visit of the university’s human and material resources has approved Medical, Law and postgraduate programmes for Novena University.

“The university has equally achieved 100 per cent in the last accreditation exercise carried out by the NUC.”

According to him, the PhD approval under Public Health covers Epidemiology Biostatistics, Health and Safety, Hospital Administration, Environmental Health and Community Health.

“Novena University is now running programmes in its School of Basic Medical Sciences in Doctor of Optometry (OD), Anatomy, Physiology, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacology, preparatory to transition to Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy and Dentistry, as enormous resources are pouring in to give the students adequate and internationally standard quality education.”

Nduka added: “The postgraduate programmes approval consolidates the initial programmes in the Postgraduate School which will now offer PGD, M.Sc and PhD in Intelligence and Security Studies, specialising in Cybercrime and Information Security, Criminology and Forensics.

“Other postgraduate programmes are Terrorism, Policing and Security, Fraud Investigations and other departments like as Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Sociology, Mass Communication, Political Science, Biochemistry, Chemistry and Analytical Chemistry.”

While explaining the institution’s quest to complement public universities, Nduka said

Novena University has continued to expand its frontiers in the provision of unique programmes introduced in Nigerian University System of education.

“Novena came into this industry with a mind set to help the youths who hitherto have been frustrated and unable to get admission slots in Nigerian public universities.

“With our recently signed international MoU with Virginia International University, USA for teaching partnerships, academic collaborations, students and staff exchanges, as well as local programmes delivery, Nigerian youths are in for the best.

“Moreover, considering the giant stride of the institution, Delta State Government in its commitment to building a healthy state and creating entrepreneurial opportunities for the youths, has also signed MoU with Novena University for the use of its medical facilities for students’ training.