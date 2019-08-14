NGO to Hold Early Childhood Training for Teachers

The World Organisation for Early Childhood Education is set to hold professional development training for teachers and caregivers with the theme ‘Identities and Culture in Early Childhood Education’.

The training, which will hold from August 28 to 30 at the Chrisland School, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, is expected to cover curriculum development, approaches to learning, strategies in behaviour management and creating the enabling environment in learning.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Lagos State chapter, Mrs. Maryam Alimi said primary school teachers, caregivers, educators, school coordinators and all individuals that have interest in the education and wellbeing of the child are expected to benefit from the programme, which would be handled by professional trainers.

The World Organisation for Early Childhood Education, which is also well known with its French equivalent, Organisation Pour L’ Education Pre-Scholaire (OMEP), is an international organisation that deals with the education and care of children.