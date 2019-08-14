Cocoa Harvest Starts September

The harvest for Ivory Coast’s main cocoa crop could start at the beginning of September, weeks earlier than last year because of heavy rain over the past month, farmers told Reuters. Ivory Coast’s main crop runs officially from October to March, though that can vary depending on the weather. Rains were scarce in most cocoa growing regions last week, but soil moisture held up from previous weeks, leaving farmers relaxed.

“It is going well. Many pods are getting ripe already on the plantations. Harvests will start next month,” said Salame Kone, who farms near the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt. Many farmers expected an abundant output for the first three months of the main crop as plenty of big pods were seen on the trees.