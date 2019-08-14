Buhari’s Group Commends Nigerians for Support against Insurgency, Banditry

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has thanked Nigerians for supporting security agencies in the fight against insurgency and armed banditry in the country.

The organization claimed that the country was making “steady, impactful and strategic progress under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in restoring peace in the country.

According to a public statement signed by MBO’s Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke respectively: “The security architecture of the country has been re-jigged for optimal success with the aim of safeguarding the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.”

The BMO posited that: “The government has made significant military gains by reducing the number of deaths caused by Boko Haram’s insurgency from more than 5,000 in 2015 to less than 1,000 in the past couple of years.

“There is no country that doesn’t have its own share of security problems. It is left for those who superintend the affairs of that country to take decisive actions that will effectively nip such problems in the bud.

“Before President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival, Nigeria was a theatre of the absurd. Ragtag armies of insurgents carved out empires by dominating every security apparatus in that area. People in the North-East and North-West were then accustomed to the sounds of bomb blasts. Right from his acceptance speech, President Buhari directed the military to redeploy their operational bases to Maiduguri. This underscored his desire for a more secured nation.

“We use this medium to salute our heroic uniformed personnel for paying the supreme price for the stability of our dear nation. We also commend our international allies for their immense support.

“Terrorism isn’t something you defeat completely. Dislodging terrorists, reducing the rate of attack, and giving them a good platform for their annihilation is a good way to start.”

The BMO also lauded the successful collaborations between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). “This partnership has allowed for more expansion, like the newly established forward base at Diffa, Niger Republic, which would encourage cross-border strikes,” the statement added.