Barca, Madrid Continue Battle for Neymar 

A number of Real Madrid players are reported to have contacted Neymar to try convince him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
The Paris Saint-Germain winger has been heavily linked with a move to both Real and rivals Barcelona, although his huge asking price has made the deal incredibly difficult.
Real recently emerged as serious contenders for Neymar‘s signature, and now ESPN add that several players have reached out to the Brazilian to try and convince him to snub Barcelona in favour of Los Blancos.