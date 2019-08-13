We’ve Diminished Activities of Bandits in North-west, Says Air Chief

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that the achievement recorded in the ongoing Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North-west region of the country was a clear indication that the capacity of miscreants carrying out bloody attacks on innocent citizens in the region has been diminished.

Operation HADARIN DAJI was launched by the Nigerian Air Force to combat armed banditry, insurgency and kidnapping as well as unsavoury actions by those it described as misguided elements in the Northwest region.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who disclosed this during his Sallah Lunch with Troops of 213 Forward Operation Base in Katsina, said the operation has enabled citizens, especially farmers to return to their various socio economic activities in a secured environment.

Abubakar, represented by the Air Officer commanding Special Operations Command, AVM James Gwani, affirmed that peace has gradually returned not only in Katsina State but other states in the North-west region.

He said: “The success achieved in the operation so far has ensured that the capacity of these miscreants to carry out attacks on innocent citizens has been diminished and also that the criminals have no place to hide or hibernate.

“This in turn has enabled our fellow citizens, especially the farmers, to be able to return to their various socio-economic activities in a secure atmosphere as peace has gradually returned to Katsina and other states in the Northwest region.”

He added that the progress made by the Nigerian Air Force in the last four years has been tremendous especially in the sphere of platform acquisition, reactivation, training of pilots, engineers, technicians and personnel of other specialties.

“However, these modest achievements would not have been possible without the immense support of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Service is very grateful to Mr. President for his continuous support towards the acquisition of additional platforms and equipment to enable us fulfil our statutory roles and achieve our operational objectives,” he said.

While warning his officers and men that the war against banditry and kidnapping is not yet uhuru, the Chief of Air Staff said: “we should bear in mind that a lots is at stake in this war against banditry and kidnaping and we must not allow ourselves to be taken unawares.”

According to him, “Let us all continue to work hand-in-hand to ensure that even as we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, we maintain the highest level of vigilance and combat readiness to guarantee security of lives and properties of our fellow citizens during the holiday period and beyond.”

He therefore commended NAF officers for their resilience, contributions as well as personal and collective sacrifices they have made sfar towards achieving successes in the operation.