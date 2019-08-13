Oyo CAN Chairman Tasks Govs on Protection of Lives, Property

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, has called on governors in the country to rise up and defend lives and property of the people in their states.

Akanmu who made the call while speaking with journalists in Ibadan Tuesday, also queried the statutory responsibilities of the Federal Government as well as National Assembly considering the present state of the nation.

According to him, “Looking at the situation we found ourselves now in Nigeria, the only alternative available to us is to turn to Almighty God and our governors for protection of lives of every individual living in their various states. Nothing to hide again, the federal government has failed Nigerians so also are those we elected as lawmakers at the National Assembly to represent and fight for us.

“A nation that could not find solution to insurgency that has continued to claim lives of quite a number of its soldiers, so cheaply, for more than two years is a failed nation. That could not have happened in a nation where lives of citizens are valued. Have we forgotten that those soldiers killed by the terrorists were children to some parents, breadwinners to some families and parents to some children.

“Overwhelming number of families have been torn apart through insurgency and violence, leaving thousands of single mothers struggling to provide for their families alone, and many children without the love and care of their parents. Yet we did not see anything wrong because they were soldiers, but we are expecting protection from their colleagues that are lucky to still be alive.”

Akanmu however lauded Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, for the steps taken so far on security and commitment to ensure that the state is safe for everyone, stating that the association is ready to cooperate with the governor to achieve the great tasks before him.

“I have to commend the governor of Oyo State, he has done well on security issue. I have the belief that he would not relent in his efforts to make Oyo State a reference point to other states. Let me also assure our people in Oyo State, Christians and non-Christians, that CAN in the state will double efforts to support the state government to tackle insecurity, violence, discord and unemployment. In fact, we are starting the project with prayer that will involve everyone in the state, to seek God’s face first, follow it up with workshop and series of consultation. Our findings and resolution on security and progress of this state will be submitted to the governor,” Akanmu said.

The CAN Chairman stated further that the cordial relationship that exist between the leaderships of the two prominent religions in the state, Christianity and Islam, will be strengthened, stating that the fact that Eid-el Kabir fell on a Sunday, was a reflection that the adherents of the two faiths are serving the same God.

“As Muslims throughout Nigeria and Oyo State in particular celebrated Eid-de Kabir, I pray for the safety and security of our communities. It is also good to let our people know that the relationship between the leaderships of the two religions in Oyo State exemplify the deeply-felt fraternity that Muslims and Christians can experience in spite of the differences that have divided us for too long. So, we must keep living together in peace and harmony”, Akanmu admonished.