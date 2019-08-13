Operator Faults Cabottage Fund Disbursement 

Chinazor Megbolu

A freight forwarder and Managing Director, Gold-Link Investment Limited, Mr. Tony Anakebe has faulted the Cabottage Fund initiative.

He made this known recently during a chat with THISDAY in Lagos.

Also, speaking on the ports access road, he said the present structure of the road has continued to discourage importers and has led to an increase in the cost of importation.

Anakebe, pointed out that the port access roads has led to great losses to operators over the years.

“The contractors ought to be working 24 hours but that’s not the case at the moment. The pace of work is very slow and I don’t see it completed in the next two years, “he said.

He advocated for another exit corridor and charged the federal government to build a link bridge through Olodi-Apapa from Tin Can Island port to Mile 2 in a bid to bring about decongestion and reduce traffic along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

On concessionaires asking the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to quit, Anakebe also hinted the quit notice won’t work because of the current state of the ports.

“It is not possible because there must be a regulator,” Anakebe said.

On false declaration by some importers, he noted that such importers go extra mile to do under declaration and urged those doing so to stop being greedy.

“Lots of seizures are being made so far and I advise perpetrators to stop being greedy. Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are up to task to curtail this, “he said.