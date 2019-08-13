Nigerians Advised on Need to Access Loans Using Good Credit Scores

Bennett Oghifo

Nigerians have been urged to keep good credit scores to enable them access loans from both financial and non-financial institutions without hitches.

Managing Director/CEO CRC Credit Bureau, Mr. Tunde Popoola said, “The CRC score is a three- digit number ranging from 300-850 that summarises your history of borrowing and paying back loans or post-paid services by allocating a 3-digit number that represents how risky it is to do business with you.

“It is also a credit grading system, with 300 being the lowest grade like an ‘F’ in a report card and 850 being the highest which would be an ‘A’ or distinction in your report card.”

According to Popoola, “It is also used amongst other criteria to determine the interest rate; you will be charged if a lender decides to approve the credit line or loan. It is a numerical expression based on a level of analysis of an individual’s Credit Report and is used to represent how risky it is for lenders or creditors to do business with said individual.”

In developed economies, it is normal practice for creditors to consider credit scores and reports before advancing loans, goods or services to another party with the understanding that payments are to be made in the future. This practice is catching up in Nigeria, as there are more credit activities taking place in the financial and non-financial sectors.

However, a lot of Nigerians do not know that the credit scoring system does exist in Nigeria. It is until they need credit facilities like loans or post-paid products that they are made aware of its existence and how important it is to their financial lives and access to finance for both personal and business needs.

He said, “The knowledge that both financial and non-financial institutions are using a number to determine if people living in Nigeria can access loans, credit facilities or postpaid services or not, is not common knowledge.

“There is still a perception that loan granting is based on ‘Man-know-Man’ which for the most part, is no longer the case at least for the average Nigerian. A poor credit score could mean paying sky-high interest rates on credit facilities or loans, if even approved at all. While a high credit score means borrowing money at a much lower rate because you appear more financially responsible.”

The CRC Score is powered by the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), an American company with over 50 years’ experience in data and analytics. CRC Credit Bureau in partnership with FICO developed a unique credit rating system for the Nigerian market that helps lenders make quick and informed credit decisions and for individuals the knowledge of what their credit status is.

The CRC Score powered by FICO is easily accessible to everyone and can be bought via the CRC Credit Bureau website for just Four Hundred Naira only (N400.00). Knowing your CRC Score, makes you better prepared before applying for a loan and is the first step in taking control of your financial reputation.

Popoola said people can get their CRC score in minutes from the company’s website.