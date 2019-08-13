Digitest 2019 Ends with Calls for Open Governance for Sustainable Development

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Participants at Digitest 2019 have called for data-led open governance that would power sustainable development in the country.

This was the tone as the annual ICT Creative Camp and Competition for young techies ages 8-18, Digitest 2019 held in Lagos was brought to a close, recently.

The youth deliberated on nation building and reviewed issues bothering on governance with the deployment of various ICT tools in solving them.

The 18th year annual event is tagged e-Governance: Accountability, Creativity, and Transparency (ACT).

It was reviewed that an improved stakeholder involvement in the country will help tackle the lack of openness, transparency, and accountability, which is a major barrier to the country’s development.

Also, trumpeting issues in governance and having everyone’s participation in the drive is key to finding solutions to the issues.

The National Coordinator, Digitest, Mrs Ibukun Odusote stated this year’s DIGITEST is the very best edition of the flagship programme.

Odusote expressed gratitude to God, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, partners, dedicated sponsors, parents, well-wishers and everyone who made the event a huge success.

She encouraged everyone present in every facet of engagement of engagement to embrace open government principles in a tailored stakeholder engagement, which entails both government and citizens.

Openness will knock off the blockades and cause a reform that will lead ultimately to effective policy, effective budget and effective implementation, she said.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Segun Adeniji, stated that the State is responsible for developmental activities of youths in the State, and appreciate NGOs like Digitest, who join in the movement. ICT are upgraded and extended to schools across the State, he said.

He encouraged the youths to be diligent in their academics and whatever fields of endeavour to become important citizens in the State.

Also, fascinating prizes were given to participants that excelled in various categories of the Digitest competitions.