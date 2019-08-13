Bauchi Assembly Crisis: Groups Threaten to Recall Lawmakers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Trouble looms for a faction of the Bauchi State House of Assembly led by the former Speaker, as groups under the aegis of, Bauchi Assembly of Youths Political Actors (BAYOPA) and Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBALAC) have threatened recall the lawmakers.

To this end, the groups have issued the members-elect a seven-day ultimatum to rescind their latest decision on the leadership tussle in the state assembly or face recall process.

Addressing journalists in Bauchi yesterday, the Central Coordinator of BAYOPA, Prince Hashim Bala Pali, said they were satisfied with the stand taken by President Muhammadu Buhari, to be guided by the letter and spirit of the Constitution and the law on the issue.

“In our humble view, Mr. President is simply saying that he will ensure that the dictates of the rule of law prevail on the issue. This in essence will mean that effect will be given to the import of the doctrine of separation of powers in the context of the subsisting order of the Bauchi State High Court, which has ordered parties to the suit to maintain status quo with regards to the issue of the circumstances bordering on the inauguration of the ninth assembly of Bauchi,” he explained.

The group added that, “and now that, President Buhari has given his commitment to relate to the issue only within the confines or precincts of the Constitution, we are confident and quite optimistic that, even the desperate elements will resign to fate, toe the part of civility and wait for the determination of the matter by the court.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the laughable, unfortunate, unreasonable, anti-people, anti-democratic decision by some of the much-thought repentant members of the ninth assembly in Bauchi State led by Kawuwa Shehu Damina representing Darazo Central Constituency in renouncing what they had earlier freely, and of their own volition submitted themselves to, resulting in their inauguration on Friday, August 2, 2019.” “It is therefore against the background of the foregoing that we are using this avenue to serve a seven-day warning on the misguided, faction must exist members of the 9th assembly in Bauchi State to once and for all rescind their latest decision on the issue, failing which we shall proceed with recall process against them,” the group threatened.

According to them, “as far as we are concerned, Damina and his sponsors, Adams Oshiomhole and the former governor cannot be serious on this issue. In fact, their respect to the person and office of Mr. President as well as the generality of the people of Bauchi State is not only seriously questionable but it is glaringly very low.”