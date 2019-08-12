Oyetola Cautions Nigerian Youths against Cyber Crime

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has admonished Nigerians particularly the youths to shun unholy and illegal means of getting rich.

He admonished that they could still get rich and be comfortable doing legitimate business, warning them to abstain from things capable of undermining their potentials to become great in life.

The governor spoke yesterday shortly after he observed the two Rakat prayers, at the Osogbo central eid praying ground.

Oyetola, who emphasised the need for youths to be hardworking so as to make them productive, also called on Nigerians to do away with vices such cyber-crime popularly called “Yahoo Yahoo, kidnapping and robbery among others.”

He advocated the need for Nigerians to tow the path of greatness by striving hard to accomplish the aims and objectives of Nigeria’s founding fathers. He stressed the need for Muslims to continue to imbibe lessons of the Eid-el-Kabir by holding on to faith in the God.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for being supportive of the administration so far, promising not to disappoint them.

“First of all, we must thank Almighty Allah that makes it possible for us to be here to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

“Last year, I was still in the process of contesting the election, but today, I thank God that I am here as the governor of this state. I thank the people of this state for their unflinching support and prayers as I wish them happy celebrations,” he explained.

“My message to our people is that, they should always continue to imbibe lessons of the celebration, and they should have absolute faith in the Almighty God because once one has faith, he or she can surmount any problem in life. Osun is known for peace, and I want the peace to continue to reign in the state.

“My advice to the youths is that, they should have the fear of God in their minds; those that are in school should face their studies, while those learning one vocation or the other are urged to remain committed and steadfast in their chosen fields,” he added.