Obaseki’s job creation drive: 100 youths complete Edo’s Young Engineers Programme

The Edo State Government through the Edo States Skills Development Agency, (EdoJobs) has graduated 100 youths who completed the six-week Young Engineers Programme organised in collaboration with the CADD Centre Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony in Benin City, Edo State capital, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare said the training provided opportunities for the participants to be equipped with in-demand skills in the engineering sector for self-sustenance.

Dare commended the graduates for believing in the vision of GovernorGodwin Obaseki to create 200,000 jobs, noting, “We look forward to you being at the crusade to re-enact Edo as the centre of economic development in Nigeria.”

A Technical Partner on the programme and Executive Director, Riverbank Technologies and Engineering Limited, Mr Ayoola Jolayemi, said the company equips people with skills in engineering designs and has trained about 10,754 people in Nigeria, including the 100 beneficiaries who completed their training programme in Edo State.

He commended the participants’ enthusiasm throughput the training period, adding, “A good design is at the core of the success of engineering projects. We are glad that we have impacted knowledge to people in Edo in engineering designs which will make the state rich in engineering skills.”

Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Benin branch, Mr Jonathan Ekhoediarehi thanked the Governor Obaseki led-administration for organising the training which he said has equipped young engineers with the required skills and field knowledge to practice.

Ekhoediarehi urged the trainees to see themselves fortunate to have participated in the programme and urged them to put the knowledge acquired into practice.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Faith Idahosa, said the training programme has equipped her with practical knowledge in using computer software to further her engineering profession.