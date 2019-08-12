Firm Harps on Technology for Business Growth

Emma Okonji

Pearly Bleuwaters International Consulting Firm has stressed the need for organisations and businesses to deploy technology to enhance their operations.

The firm which gave the advice while addressing journalists at a forum organised by NITRA in Lagos at the weekend, said businesses that do not deploy the right technology solutions in today’s digital age, always plan to fail.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Victor Oshodi, said businesses fail in the 21st Century because they refused to allow technology to drive their operations.

According to him, the world has gone digital and every business, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must automate their operations in line with modern technology to align with global trends in business.

Giving insight to some of its technology solutions that address business and organisational needs, the Project Director, Pearly Bleuwaters, Mr. Joseph Ogunleye said the management consulting firm provides solutions to SMEs and corporate organisations based on their needs and challenges.

Speaking on its business expansion and advisory services, Ogunleye said the firm’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, which was developed in-house with 100 per cent local content, addresses the issue of big data analytics and that organisations could gather data, analyse such data and use the outcome for on-the-spot business decision.

“Bleu ERP software is used for both big and small organisations for its centralised approach to business processes. With it, customers can collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business units. “Likewise, ERP is used to automate back-office tasks and streamline cross-departmental workflows. When optimised, the solution can drive efficiency, lower costs and increase profitability.

“Our ERP software is a suite of applications that helps to manage core business processes,” Ogunleye said.