Berger Paints Unveils New Outlet

Raheem Akingbolu

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has opened a new outlet at Awolowo way, Ikoyi, Lagos, as part of its commitment to meet the growing demand by consumers.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc., Arjan Sircar, explained that the store would be a destination of choice for homes and organisations located within the Ikoyi/Victoria Island axis, desirous of giving their exterior and interior buildings aesthetic look as the company remains dedicated to serving its customers better with different quality paint products.

“We are excited to open this new Colour world outlet in Ikoyi. This helps to showcase our capacity to provide wide range of products in a way that represents how we are transforming the paint industry and how we can satisfy the desire of our customers.

“This outlet offers a variety of colours that meet customers’ specification coupled with a state-of-the-art tinting technology that offers one stop-shop for their painting needs,” he said.

Sircar, disclosed that the centre has unlimited paint offerings which are meant to serve five business segments that include Decorative/Architectural finishes, Industrial coatings, Marine & Protection coatings, Automotive/Vehicle refinishes, Wood Finishing and Preservers.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mr. Abi Ayida, expressed delight at the opening of the outlet noting that it was a significant milestone achievement for the company considering the level of commitment and effort channeled to make it come into reality.

“We are grateful for the new journey the company is embarking on. We are excited about the new partnership and the new beginning.

“And I think at the beginning of any venture like this, one usually comes into play is the acknowledgement. What you are seeing here today is the result of the conceptualisation of a vision.

“I salute the team for the commitment and hard work you have put into this. It is always gratifying to see the result of extra ordinary level of effort. This is just a start of greater things to come”, he stated.

Ayida, further disclosed that the new outlet would ease the stress faced by customers living in the Ikoyi environs in accessing the wide range of quality paints from the company.