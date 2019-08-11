Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Rotimi Akeredolu Bury The Hatchet?

Nothing brings fierce foes to the table of reconciliation faster than the looming prospect of losing all that they had fought for. Sometimes, sense prevails and the guaranteed half a loaf of bread is better than an uncertain full loaf. After all, a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush for politicians as well as hunters.

Thus, the reconciliation initiative of some bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress at the national level to bring to an end the lingering ruckus in the Òndó State chapter of the party seems to be bearing fruits. At the very least, the loud alarums of war that used to beat constantly, disturbing the political peace in the Sunshine State, seems to have fallen silent.

The party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi; erstwhile governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba and others had travelled to Ondo to gather all fighting camps together to chart the way forward as a united front. With the state’s governorship elections looming next year, it was thought that any further intra-party party strife would be leaving the door open and inviting the Peoples Democratic Party to profit the same way they did in Oyo State.

To stop history repeating itself, there was a series of meetings during which everyone was allowed to air their grievances. The governor was present, and so was the senator representing Ondo North Ajayi Boroffice. Both got extended time to talk about what they wanted.

At the end of the meeting which remains an ongoing process, indications are that Akeredolu and Boroffice have entered into a truce. The governor who had been accused of high-handedness promised to be more accommodating to aggrieved members while the opposing camps also promised to defer to the governor on certain issues as the party’s leader in the state.

Sources disclosed that Akeredolu’s relative meekness and willingness to concede ground might not be unconnected with his determination to secure the party’s governorship ticket for a second term. He would rather share a drink and laughs with enemies than risk going solo and running aground like the former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode.